KEITH PROMISES END TO DELAYED PLAYER PAYMENTS



FOOTBALL Association of Zambian (FAZ) president Keith Mweemba says the era of unpaid allowances and delayed bonuses for national team players is coming to an end, as the federation works to clean up financial mismanagement and restore player confidence.





Mweemba, who addressed the Chipolopolo squad during their training session at Nkoloma Stadium ahead of the 2025 COSAFA Cup, said he was fully aware that some players were owed money from previous engagements but assured them that systems were now being put in place to prevent a repeat of the same.





The FAZ boss revealed that the association is now determined to ensure that planning around national team engagements starts well in advance, with clear budgeting and allocation for every cost related to team activities, including player allowances, bonuses, and support staff payments.





He stressed that transparency in financial matters was now non-negotiable, as the association looks to remove a long-standing culture of uncertainty around payments.





“We want to create an environment where, if we are preparing for a tournament, the budget is made. We know what is the pay year, what is the entitlement of the players, the coaches, the officials. What are they entitled to?” he explained.





However, while committing to fixing the financial side of football administration, Mweemba urged the players not to make money their main focus as representing the country goes beyond financial gain.





He further called for patriotism and discipline as the squad gets ready for regional duty.





The Chipolopolo boys are now preparing for the upcoming COSAFA Cup to be staged in South Africa, where the they will be looking to restore their dominance in Southern African football.



Kalemba