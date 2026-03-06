KELVIN KAUNDA URGES HH TO CONSIDER REAPPOINTING DR. CHILUFYA AS HEALTH MINISTER





By Favourite Chisi



Former Socialist National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda has proposed that if President Hakainde Hichilema does not have a suitable Member of Parliament to appoint as Health Minister following the dismissal of Elijah Muchima, he should consider reappointing former Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya.





Mr. Kaunda says Dr. Chilufya would gladly accept the position, adding that such a move could also reduce the number of presidential candidates within the Patriotic Front.





He has described Dr. Chilufya as one of the best Health Ministers the country has had, stating that he remains capable of making a meaningful contribution.





Mr. Kaunda says Dr. Chilufya is experienced and that the President does not have the luxury of time, urging him to quickly consider the reappointment.





He has explained that his proposal is based on the need to avoid appointing someone who would still be learning on the job.



According to Mr. Kaunda, the country needs a minister who can hit the ground running, and he believes Dr. Chilufya fits that description.





Mr. Kaunda further praised Dr. Chilufya’s performance during the pandemic period, saying he did very well.





He is of the view that with limited time remaining before the general election, nothing prevents the President from appointing





Dr. Chilufya, saying there should never be a leadership vacuum, even if only a short period remains before elections.





Mr. Kaunda says apart from the transition period prescribed by law, leadership is required at all times, especially between now and August a period he says is too long to allow a vacancy at the Ministry of Health.





Mr. Kaunda says he expected the President to appoint a replacement on the same day the former minister was dismissed, emphasizing that health is critical to the country’s wellbeing.





He has stated that the nation’s wealth depends on the health of its people and that the absence of key leadership at the Ministry of Health is unacceptable.





He has also pointed out that several institutions under the Ministry of Health currently do not have boards in place, making it difficult for them to make key decisions, as some decisions can only be made by duly constituted boards.





Mr. Kaunda has warned that waiting several months to fill these leadership gaps could delay important strategic decisions, reiterating that there must be no vacuum when it comes to leadership.



#homeofbreakingnews

#topstarchannel110