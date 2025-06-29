KELVIN MUTALE SAMPA RALLIES UPND STRUCTURES IN KASAMA: CALLS FOR UNITY, MOBILIZATION, AND NATIONAL INCLUSIVENESS



Reported By:Open Development Media|

Kasama | Northern Province | June 29, 2025





Kelvin Mutale Sampa has called on the United Party for National Development (UPND) structures in Kasama to remain committed and focused on growing the party as Zambia moves closer to the 2026 general elections.





Speaking during a meeting with party officials, Sampa acknowledged and praised the efforts made by the grassroots in mobilizing the party over the years. He encouraged members—particularly those who have been with the party from the beginning and may be feeling discouraged—not to give up. “This is the time to show that we are the ruling party,” he said. “If we don’t take that responsibility, others will act as though they are the ones in charge.”





Sampa echoed sentiments shared by the UPND Provincial Secretary for Northern Province, reinforcing the need for consistency and visibility by party members at every level.





He also highlighted the leadership style of President Hakainde Hichilema, whom he described as a man of wisdom and patience. “People insult and abuse him, but he doesn’t respond in anger. When he responds, he does so with wisdom—like a wise parent in a home. That is the kind of leadership Zambia needs,” Sampa said.





In a strong call against tribalism, Sampa reflected on past regional attitudes, saying, “Since 1964, there has been a belief that only someone from Northern, Luapula or Eastern Province could lead the country. But I asked myself—was this country created only for Bembas and Easterners? No. Zambia belongs to all of us. As long as you have a national registration card, you are Zambian. We must love and embrace all tribes.”





He called on the people of Northern Province to fully support President Hichilema and work together to build a united Zambia. As a symbolic gesture of national unity, he shared that he had recently bought animals from Southern Province, humorously adding, “We also want to have a Bemba bull.”





Sampa also raised concerns about lingering political thuggery in the province, revealing that his own wife had faced abuse based on false tribal perceptions. He called on the Provincial Secretary to work with the police in strengthening security, particularly in light of reports that certain groups of thugs—formerly associated with past political violence—are now roaming freely.





“These are the same people who once abused citizens in the streets. Today they have nothing to do because President Hichilema does not condone lawlessness,” he said, urging law enforcement to act decisively.





Sampa concluded by emphasizing mobilization, unity, and love as the core message heading into the 2026 elections. “Let us stand together, work together, and protect the values of One Zambia, One Nation,” he said.

