KELVIN SAMPA FOUND WITH CASE TO ANSWER IN $150,000 THEFT CASE INVOLVING JAPANESE INVESTOR





THE Lusaka Magistrate Court has found former Kasama Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa with a case to answer in a matter in which he is accused of stealing $150,000 from a Japanese businessman.





In this matter, Mr. Sampa is facing four counts of theft by agent and illegal possession of forged bank notes, involving cash meant for gold transactions allegedly entrusted to him by Japanese nationals Kunihiro Fugushima and Satoshi Sakamoto.





Among the allegations, the accused stole $70,000 cash he was entrusted with to buy gold by Kunihiro Fugushima on his behalf, and $80,000 cash he was entrusted with by Satoshi Sakamoto to buy gold on his behalf.





When the matter came up before court, Magistrate Irene Wishimanga ruled that Mr. Sampa has a case to answer and has since placed him on his defence.





Mr. Sampa has informed the court that he intends to call five witnesses to aid his defence.



The court has since set July 11, 2025, as the date for commencement of the defence.



Diamond TV