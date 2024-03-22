KEN DUMBO COMEDY DONATES TO HIS FORMER SCHOOL

Renowned comedian, journalist, and social media influencer Kazungo Emmanuel Ndeya, popularly known as Ken Dumbo, returned to his roots by donating a range of essential items to his former primary school, Kasenje Primary in Kafue.

The event took place on Wednesday morning, as eager pupils and staff members gathered to welcome back their accomplished alumnus.

The atmosphere buzzed with excitement and gratitude as Ken Dumbo, accompanied by representatives from Yoyo Foods Limited and Sandile Trading, presented a variety of much-needed supplies to the school.

With beaming smiles, Ken Dumbo who was a pupil from grade one in 2000 to 2008 in grade nine extended his warm regards to the school community, expressing his profound appreciation for the formative years he spent at Kasenje Primary.

Reflecting on his own journey from a pupil to successful media personality, he emphasized the importance of supporting educational institutions and investing in the next generation of leaders.

The donation was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Yoyo Foods Limited and Sandile Trading.

In his address to the gathering, Ken Dumbo shared words of encouragement and inspiration, urging the pupils to dream big and pursue their aspirations with dedication and resilience.

Drawing from his own experiences, he underscored the importance of education as a stepping stone to success and emphasized the value of hard work and perseverance in achieving one’s goals.

The donation event concluded on a high note, with Ken Dumbo taking a walk down memory lane through the school premises, reminiscing about his own days as a bright-eyed pupil with dreams of making a difference in the world.