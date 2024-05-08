KENDRICK LAMAR LANDS ANOTHER BLOW ON DRAKE BY SMASHING HIS SPOTIFY RECORD WITH DISS SONG

Kendrick Lamar‘s latest diss track has one-upped Drake as their beef crosses over into the streaming domain.

On Tuesday (May 7), ChartData reported that the Compton rapper’s latest attacks aimed at his adversary has broken the all-time record for “biggest single day streams of a Hip Hop song in US Spotify history.”

“Not Like Us” has now surpassed Drizzy and Lil Baby’s blockbuster hit “Girls Like Girls,” which previously held the record of 6.593 million streams in a day.

As of this writing, the To Pimp A Butterfly rapper’s track has racked up 10.986 million streams.

“Not Like Us,” which was released late last week, doubles down on the Los Angeles MC’s previous claims of the Toronto actor-turned-rapper’s predilection for young children.

“Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young / You better not ever go to cell block one / To any bitch that talk to him and they in love / Just make sure you hide your little sister from him,” he spits.

However, he didn’t stop there. In addition to using Drizzy’s Toronto home on the joint’s cover art with tags implying its residents are registered sex offenders (“Certified lover boy, certified pedophiles“), K. Dot suggested that the 6 God also slept with Lil Wayne‘s girlfriends while the Young Money rapper was locked up on a gun charge in New York a few years back.

“Fucked on Wayne girl while he was in jail, that’s connivin’ / Then get his face tatted like a bitch apologizing,” he raps.

Prior to “Not Like Us,” Kendrick amped up the rivalry by dropping “6:16 in LA.” A follow-up to “euphoria” from earlier in the week, the cut alleges that people in Drake’s own team are praying on his downfall and even leaking information to his enemies.

That same evening, the Canadian superstar responded with a seven-plus minute joint packaged with a music video that shows a 1996 Chrysler Town & Country (the same make and model of car displayed on the cover art of good kid, m.A.A.d city‘s deluxe edition) being taken to the junkyard and crushed.

In addition to reprising the “Drop, Drop, Drop” from the “Push Ups” outro, Drizzy takes the war of words to a new place by accusing his rival of domestic violence, insincere racial activism, distancing himself from his native state of California and nudging 2Pac‘s estate to have his “Taylor Made Freestyle” removed from social-media platforms, among countless other jabs.

Less than an hour after the above track surfaced, Kendrick posted his rebuttal. “meet the grahams” clocks in at roughly six-and-a-half minutes and addresses each member of Drake’s immediate family — Adonis (son), Sandy (mother) and Dennis (father) — in addition to the Toronto MC himself, who is referred to by his real name, Aubrey Graham.