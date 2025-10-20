Kennedy Kamba Exposes Voter Registration Scam



A shocking revelation has rocked the ongoing voter registration exercise, with Patriotic Front (PF) Central Committee member Kennedy Kamba exposing a scam involving duplicate registrations.





Mr. Kamba disclosed that his name appeared on two different polling stations – Kabwata and Chipili constituencies- despite never registering or voted from Chipili.





Mr. Kamba made the discovery while verifying his voter’s details at Arthur Wina Basic School in Lusaka.





“This voter’s registration exercise is a scam,” Mr. Kamba alleged. “They altered my details. I’m appearing on two voter’s registrations; in Kabwata Constituency in Lusaka and Chipili Constituency in Luapula Province.”





Mr. Kamba has therefore urged the Zambian citizens to ensure that they visit the verification centres to ensure their details are correct in line with their NRCs before the exercise comes to an end next month.