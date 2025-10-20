Kennedy Kamba Exposes Voter Registration Scam
A shocking revelation has rocked the ongoing voter registration exercise, with Patriotic Front (PF) Central Committee member Kennedy Kamba exposing a scam involving duplicate registrations.
Mr. Kamba disclosed that his name appeared on two different polling stations – Kabwata and Chipili constituencies- despite never registering or voted from Chipili.
Mr. Kamba made the discovery while verifying his voter’s details at Arthur Wina Basic School in Lusaka.
“This voter’s registration exercise is a scam,” Mr. Kamba alleged. “They altered my details. I’m appearing on two voter’s registrations; in Kabwata Constituency in Lusaka and Chipili Constituency in Luapula Province.”
Mr. Kamba has therefore urged the Zambian citizens to ensure that they visit the verification centres to ensure their details are correct in line with their NRCs before the exercise comes to an end next month.
That is the whole purpose of the verification exercise. There is no scam here.
Remnants of the PF rot.
Forgotten that his name was captured under PF criminals and those are verification form PF criminals used to do that.
Something which needs a simple correction is a scam to PF, what’s wrong with these people? Who took your name to Luapula if it’s not yourself? Certainly it’s not ECZ. Moreover, the whole essence of verification exercise is to correct such anomalies and is never a scam, unless the word scam has changed its meaning.
The exercise is all about voter registration and not verification exercise.Time for that shall come.The Suspicions in ECZ must be done responsibly and not for the sake of just to alarm.We must be responsible in our dealings.