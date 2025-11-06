KENNEDY MWEENE APPOINTED CHIPOLOPOLO GOALKEEPER COACH IN FAZ TECHNICAL BENCH SHAKE-UP





By: Sun Sports TV Reporter



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has appointed Kennedy Mweene as the new goalkeeper coach for the Chipolopolo senior men’s national team.





The 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winning goalkeeper, who is currently on the technical bench at South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns, returns to national duty in a coaching capacity after years of distinguished service as a player.





Mweene’s appointment is part of a broader technical reshuffle that sees former Chipolopolo defender Moses Sichone named head coach, assisted by Andrew Sinkala, Perry Mutapa, and Noel Mwandila, with Joseph Musonda taking charge of fitness training.

