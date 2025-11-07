️ BREAKING NEWS: Kennedy Mweene Faces Tough Choice Between Zambia and South Africa





 Zambian legend Kennedy Mweene finds himself at the center of a major coaching tug-of-war between Zambia and South Africa.





Recently appointed as the goalkeeper coach for the Zambia national team, Mweene continues to serve as the goalkeeper coach at Mamelodi Sundowns a position he has held with distinction.





However, new reports emerging from South Africa reveal that the South African Football Association (SAFA) is strongly considering Mweene for a goalkeeping trainer role with Bafana Bafana.





Sources indicate that SAFA has been pursuing the Zambian icon for the past two years, with renewed efforts underway to finally bring him on board.





With both nations keen on his expertise, Mweene now faces a career-defining decision remain loyal to his homeland Zambia , or take up a high profile coaching role in South Africa .





African football Giants



Where do you think Mweene should go Zambia or South Africa?