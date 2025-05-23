BREAKING NEWS



KENNETH KAUNDA DOCUMENTARY UNDERWAY BY NETFLIX



STREAMING service has called on Zambians to register for the Netflix Documentary auditions and part of history to tell the story of a legend.





In a statement to Zambian Post Netflix announced they are seeking passionate individuals, all ages and backgrounds in Zambia to audition for roles in an upcoming Netflix documentary on Zambia’s first President, Kenneth Kaunda.

“This is your chance to be part of a powerful story that shaped a nation.” Netflix