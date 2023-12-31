Kenneth Kaunda Secures Release Of Nurse Imprisoned For 16years In Iraq

KK SECURES RELEASE OF NURSE IMPRISONED FOR 16YEARS IN IRAQ

British nurse Daphne Parish relaxing at home after being released from an Iraqi prison on 16 July 1990 where she started serving a 15 year sentenced accused of assisting a journalist for the Observer to spy.

She was released after after a plea of clemency from Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda who was visiting in Iraq to try and convince his friend and Iraq President Sadaam Hussein to pull out his troops from Kuwait which he had invaded.

In the pic; IRAQI PRESIDENT SADDAM HUSSEIN MEETS WITH FORMER ZAMBIAN PRESIDENT KENNETH KAUNDA IN BAGHDAD, 2002-12-04 (photo)