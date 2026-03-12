Kentucky Teacher Calls for Iran to Bomb Mar-a-Lago, Gets Booted on Unpaid Leave



A special education instructor at Woodford County High School in Kentucky has been placed on unpaid administrative leave after her TikTok videos urging Iran to target Mar-a-Lago—President Trump’s home and frequent retreat—sparked massive backlash.





Lauren Smyth, identified as the “Exceptional Child Instructor” behind the posts, faced swift public outrage when the clips went viral. In one, she pointedly asked if Iran knew where the president spends much of his time, framing it as a not-so-subtle suggestion amid rising tensions. She later doubled down in follow-ups, refusing to back off despite the firestorm.





The district acted fast: her profile vanished from the school website, and officials confirmed the unpaid leave status as investigations continue. No criminal charges have surfaced yet, but Rep. Andy Barr has called on the Secret Service to probe the matter.