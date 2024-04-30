Kenya cabinet meets as flood death toll nears 170

Kenya’s President William Ruto has called for a special cabinet meeting to discuss the ongoing flooding crisis in the country.

About 169 people have been killed in floods that have devastated Kenya over the last month, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said.

He added that the death toll includes 45 people who died on early Monday morning after their villages were swept away near Mai Mahiu, about 60km (37 miles) from the capital, Nairobi. However, the Kenya Red Cross says 50 were killed in this incident.

In an interview with the BBC on Monday, President Ruto defended his government’s flood response, following criticism from county governments that it was slow.

Mr Ruto said the cabinet meeting on Tuesday would discuss additional measures on flood mitigation.

Asked if there are immediate plans to declare the flooding a national disaster, President Ruto said his priority was to provide the required resources to the affected areas.

The government has delayed the opening of schools across the country with more rain expected, according to forecasters.

More than 130,000 people have been displaced by the floods, with many people taking shelter in schools.