Kenya declares holiday to honour flood victims

Kenya declared this Friday as a national holiday to remember those who died from the ongoing floods in the country as well for Kenyans to plant trees.

More than 200 people have already died from the severe flooding across the country, with more than a 250 million affected by the situation.

President William Ruto said on Wednesday that the day will allow Kenyans to plant trees to mitigate against the effects of climate change which has been responsible for the severe floods.

The government spokesman, Isaac Mwaura, had said a special notice would be issued designating Friday as a National Tree Growing Day.

He said the environment minister would later give further directions on the matter.

Last year, the government for the first time gave Kenyans a special holiday to plant 100 million trees as part of an ambitious goal to plant 15 billion trees in 10 years.