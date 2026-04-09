Kenya Opens Door to French Troops — While Burkina Faso Expels Them



Nairobi — President William Ruto’s government has signed a defence deal with France that allows French troops to operate inside Kenya for “training and other activities.”





A new Parliament report has now confirmed the agreement — while only partially amending some of the most controversial clauses.





The Shocking Part:

If a French soldier commits a crime in Kenya:

– France gets primary right to detain and prosecute them.

– Kenya may lose the chance to try the soldier in its own courts.

– French troops enjoy broad legal protections similar to diplomatic immunity.





The deal is vague on what “other activities” French forces can carry out. Critics say this hands over too much control and reduces Kenya’s sovereignty.





This comes at a time when Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and other African nations have kicked out French troops over similar concerns of impunity, environmental damage, and interference.



Kenya is now moving in the opposite direction — even as memories of issues with British troops (BATUK) remain fresh, including community complaints and weak accountability.





The five-year pact (automatically renewable) is expected to be ratified by Parliament soon.



Let that sink in.



This is a major shift. Developments are moving fast — stay tuned.