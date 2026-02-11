The Kenyan government has officially addressed the recruitment of its citizens into the Russian armed forces, confronting Moscow over the ongoing issue.





Key Updates:



Repatriation of Remains: Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi stated that Kenya is cooperating with the Ukrainian government to locate and return the bodies of Kenyans killed in combat.





Recruitment Crackdown: Facing pressure from grieving families, the government rejected claims that it is responsible for the crisis, noting that illegal, clandestine recruitment agencies are continually being shut down.





Broader African Impact: Ukrainian intelligence estimates that more than 1,400 individuals from 36 different African countries have been recruited to fight for Russia. Ukraine has warned that these recruits will be treated as enemy combatants unless they surrender.





South African Intervention: Similarly, the South African government confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa recently held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin has pledged to assist in returning at least 17 South African nationals currently deployed on the front lines. – Zimbo LIVE London