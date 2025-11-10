Kenyan Lawyer Calls for Fresh Elections in Tanzania, Questions Legitimacy of 98% Victory



By: Ntv Kenya



Prominent Kenyan lawyer Kibe Mungai has called for fresh elections in Tanzania, saying there is “no legal or political basis” for the government to continue following the country’s disputed polls that gave President Samia Suluhu Hassan a 98 percent victory.





Speaking when he appeared on NTV’s Morning Cafe, Mungai, an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, argued that for electoral justice to be achieved, “there must first be justice.”

He added that the only way for President Suluhu to prove the legitimacy of her overwhelming win is to allow a repeat of the elections under fair and transparent conditions.





Mungai’s remarks come amid growing concerns from opposition groups and civil society organizations over alleged irregularities in Tanzania’s last general elections.

Observers from international watchdogs, including the African Union (AU) and Commonwealth, previously raised questions about transparency and the political environment surrounding the polls.