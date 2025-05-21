Kenyan Man chops off father’s hands, drains bl00d into bucket and k!lls him over chicken

By: Citizen TV Kenya



Police in Kenya’s Kirinyaga County have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly killing his father at Karumandi in Gichugu Constituency.





Confirming the incident, Gichugu sub-county Police Commander Johnson Wachira said the suspect, identified as Muchira Murage, was allegedly fighting with his 44-year-old father, Boniface Murage, when the incident happened.





The suspect reported the matter at Kianyaga Police Station and then went to Kianyaga Sub-County Hospital for treatment. His father was brought to the same hospital, where he died on arrival,” Wachira said.



Wachira said the suspect was arrested at Kerugoya Referral Hospital by detectives after he was rushed there by a boda boda rider from Kianyaga, upon realising his father had died.





“He is being guarded by police at Kerugoya Referral Hospital, where he is admitted. He alleges he was also injured, as he had reported the matter at Kianyaga Police Station,” Wachira said.



Shocked relatives, led by his step-mother Mumbi Murage, said the suspect used a sharp panga to cut his father’s two hands off over chicken.





“His drunk father went into his compound after he called him, little did he know his son wanted to kill him. He was draining my husband’s blood into a bucket, and we wondered whether he wanted to drink his father’s blood,” narrated Mumbi.



Two of his neighbours, Mwaniki Ngure and David Njogu, said they rushed to the scene after the deceased cried for help.





“We found two buckets of blood, but the suspect had already fled. We were later told he was seen at Kianyaga Police Station saying they had a fight and he was the one who cut his drunk father’s hands,” Ngure said.





The deceased’s body was taken to Kibugi Funeral Home awaiting postmortem.

