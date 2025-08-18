Kenyan Players Cash In: $19,400 Each for Beating Zambia

……..as “Zambia’s Loss Turns Into Kenya’s Pay Day”





After edging Chipolopolo 1–0, every Harambee Stars player will pocket 2.5 million shillings (about $19,400) from President William Ruto.





Zambian fans joked that their team should also be rewarded — for charity work. “If losing makes our neighbors rich, then Zambia deserves at least an NGO status,” one supporter quipped.





Meanwhile, Chipolopolo players are still waiting to hear if there’s a consolation prize… maybe a plate of nshima.



©️ KUMWESU | August 17, 2025