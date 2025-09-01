Kenyan Police Officer Killed in Haiti Road Accident

A Kenyan police officer deployed to Haiti under a Kenyan-led multinational security mission was killed in a road traffic accident on Sunday, the National Police Service (NPS) said in a statement on Monday.

The officer, whose name was not immediately released, died when two MaxxPro armoured vehicles were involved in a crash during a recovery operation on Kenskoff-Pétion-Ville Road in the Pèlerin 9 area, according to the NPS.

Two civilians and eight other officers were injured, three of them critically, and are receiving treatment in hospital.

“The National Police Service extends its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and relatives of the fallen officer and assures them of our unwavering support during this time of profound sorrow,” said spokesperson Muthari Nyaga.

Kenya deployed its first batch of police officers to Haiti in June 2025 to head a United Nations-backed Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS), tasked with helping the Haitian National Police (HNP) restore order in a country gripped by gang violence and political instability.

Nairobi committed up to 1,000 officers to the mission, which has also drawn pledges of support from other Caribbean and African states.

The deployment followed years of international appeals for intervention as gangs tightened their control of large parts of the capital Port-au-Prince, crippling state institutions and worsening a humanitarian crisis.

The U.N. estimates that more than 2,500 people were killed in Haiti in the first half of 2025 alone, with tens of thousands displaced by violence.



The NPS said arrangements were underway to repatriate the officer’s body to Kenya, while the MSS, in collaboration with Haitian authorities, continues to provide medical care to the injured.

Kenya’s government has defended its decision to lead the Haiti mission, saying it is part of Nairobi’s long tradition of contributing to peacekeeping operations worldwide.

However, the deployment has faced legal challenges at home and questions about the safety of officers operating in one of the world’s most dangerous environments.

“As a service, we remain committed to establishing lasting peace and security for the people of Haiti,” the NPS statement said.