Kenyan preacher claims he lived in Israel for 230 years and consecrated Jesus before he started his ministry

Kenyan preacher, Ronald Wanyama, runs the Muungano Church of All Nations in the East African country’s Kanduyi constituency. The preacher, who also goes by the name, Nabii Yohana V, has been making headlines for a number of claims he has made about his life and ministry.

Besides claiming to be married to 46 women while also being a father to 289 children, the 82-year-old preacher also claims he has the ability to heal sicknesses such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, and witchcraft, The Standard reported. Wanyama also said he can facilitate electoral victory for politicians while his neighbors also said he can cast away madness in people.

Moreover, the 82-year-old preacher claims that a 93-book bible he uses for sermons at his church was written by him. “I was born in Egypt and after five years, I went to Israel, where I lived for 230 years. I later went back to my creator. I prepared the way for Jesus. I was 203-year-old the time Jesus came. I consecrated him to begin his work before I went to heaven,” he told the news outlet.

“I am the way, the truth, and the last prophet sent by God to save mankind from corruption, homosexuality, and bad governance. When Jesus Christ was crucified, he gave me the power to raise the dead.”

In an initial interview, Wanyama claimed that Jesus’ ministry was supposed to last for 109 years – meaning he was crucified before he could complete what he had been sent to do. He also said that in 1941, God sent him to finish Jesus’ ministry and also bring light to Africa.

The preacher said he has set sights on obeying another command from God – that is marrying 48 wives. “I have attended to over 70,000 people from all over the world who come to me with different problems that I have solved,” he told The Standard.

“I do not charge anything for my services here. When one is healed and feels like rewarding me, then I accept but I don’t demand any payments. All my teachings are linked to the bible. I am the only man of God who is set to change the gospel of this world.”

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has invited him over to provide details about his church and his supernatural claims. “I’m not harassing anybody. I’m only enforcing the government’s mandate to ensure churches operating in this region are doing the right thing,” County police commander, Francis Kooli said.

Kooli also said he has asked Wanyama to submit the bible and other materials he uses for his sermons. “I have politely asked Nabii to present himself before the DCI on Friday in Bungoma so we can have a chat with him. I also requested him to carry his tools of work,” Kooli said.