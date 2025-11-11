Kenyan Woman and her ‘fake husband’ arrested for staging fake robbery targeting her British boyfriend

Detectives in Kenya have arrested a woman who staged a robbery against her British boyfriend, after luring him to her apartment for what was supposed to be a “dream date”.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a statement on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 said the suspect, Samira Mumbi Kiarie, aka Samira, had been wooing the Briton for months on the net, charming him with promises of everlasting love.

The statement further states that the victim, minutes after arriving at the girl’s apartment in Nyali, was walked upon by two men. One claimed to be Samira’s husband, while the other guised himself as an officer, showing a fake police ID as proof.

“Blinded by affection, the man packed his confidence and visited her posh apartment in Nyali, Mombasa, oblivious that he was walking into a scripted heist,” the statement read.

“Barely minutes into the rendezvous, the door burst open. Two men stormed in, one claiming to be Samira’s furious husband; the other flashing a fake police ID.

“The “husband” accused the Brit of wrecking his home, as the fake cop threatened arrest.

“The terrified foreigner was then coerced into transferring a cool Sh800,000 to mobile phone numbers provided by the gang.

“Once the cash landed, the trio calmly escorted their victim out before vanishing into Mombasa’s humid night like ghosts after payday.

“But the honeymoon didn’t last. Acting on forensic intelligence, detectives launched a stealth pursuit, arresting Samira and one of her accomplices, Paul Webster Mangeni, aka Paulo.

“Investigations have since established that the two are part of a notorious syndicate that lures foreigners through dating sites, sets them up in Airbnbs, and robbing them of their hard-earned money.

“Both suspects are in police custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment, as the hunt intensifies for their partner-in-crime, who is still at large.”