Kenyan woman checks home CCTV while in church, discovers what husband is up to

A Kenyan man learned the hard way that technology never forgets, after being caught in a lie by the very CCTV cameras he installed himself.

According to a post that has since gone viral, the man decided to stay home nursing a hangover one Sunday morning while his family went to church.

His girlfriend, identified humorously as a “short Meru girl” — asked him to pick up milk from a neighbor

Nevy however lied about his whereabouts. He claimed he wasn’t home in an attempt to avoid the errand.

“ I figure if I say I’m not home, I’ll buy myself some time and they’ll probably pick up the milk on their way back from church,” he explained.

Unfortunately for him, he had forgotten about the CCTV cameras he has recently installed in his living room as part of his security business.

Moments later, the “short Meru girl” sent him a screenshot from the footage showing him comfortably seated on the couch, despite insisting he was away.

The man admitted he nearly tried to deny it again, but the camera quality was “too clear” to argue with.

In a series of chats on WhatsApp, his girlfriend called him out for lying and even sent him shots.

“You say you are not at home, yet I can see you on your phone. If you don’t go pick the milk, I won’t bring you gin. You will continue to nurse a hangover,” she responded.