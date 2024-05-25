Kenyans blast president for renting US$18K per hour private jet for US trip

The cost of Kenyan President William Ruto’s official trip to the United States has become the subject of severe scrutiny back home.

The price of hiring the luxury private jet in which he and his delegation travelled is estimated to be US$1.5m, according to Kenya’s private KTN TV station.

The government in Nairobi has defended the expenditure.

“The benefits from this visit far outweigh such a million times,” government spokesman Isaac Mwaura told the BBC, without confirming the cost.

According to information from local media sources, over 30 people, including a popular comedian, are accompanying the president, who landed in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday.

Ruto and his entourage have since visited the Jimmy Carter Center and Tyler Perry Studios among other engagements.

The Kenyan leader met his American counterpart Joe Biden in Washington on May 23 as part of his four-day official visit. It is the first state visit by a Kenyan president to the US in two decades and the first by an African leader in 16 years.

A local portal, the Eastleigh Voice gave some details of the jet Ruto used stating that it was hired at the cost of US$18,000 per hour.

Kenya is among African countries that have dedicated presidential jets, the report noted, adding: “Interestingly, he opted not to board his official presidential jet, typically identified by the KAF 308 tail.

“He instead opted for a Boeing 737-700 BBJ (Boeing Business Jet), notably larger than the Fokker 70 ER (Extended Range) typically used by the Kenyan President.”

What is in the Boeing Business Jet:

Provided by Royal Jet, a company under the Abu Dhabi government, this magnificent aircraft bears the tail number A6-RJU and is headed by royal family member Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan.

It boasts 23 VVIP seats, a mid-section lounge area, a master ensuite bedroom with a queen-sized bed, shower facilities, and broadband Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing the President to browse and tweet while in flight.

The rate for hiring the Boeing Business Jet is $18,000 per hour of flying, approximately equivalent to Sh2,358,000.

The flight duration from Nairobi to Atlanta is approximately 19 hours, which means it would cost the Kenyan taxpayer roughly Sh71,404,500 for Ruto’s trip to Atlanta alone.

The flight from Atlanta to Washington, DC, is roughly over one hour, including time spent at the airport. Waiting costs are typically included in the overall hiring cost of the jet.

While this isn’t the first time the Kenyan President has utilised a private jet for official business abroad, it marks the debut of chartering a Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) during Ruto’s presidency.

Presidential Communication Service Press Secretary Emmanuel Talam explained to The Eastleigh Voice why President Ruto didn’t use his official jet.

“The presidential jet cannot do the American route. This means it will stop five times to refuel,” he explained.

He stressed that the plane serves the purpose of flying to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, as always since it was bought in the 90s.