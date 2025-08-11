KENYA’S PRESIDENT PROMISES TO PAY K467,000 EACH PLAYER IF THEY DEFEAT CHIPOLOPOLO BOYS





President Ruto has promised each Kenyan player about $20,000 (K467,000) if they win Sunday’s CHAN match against Zambia’s chipolopolo boys. They have already made $20,000 each in the competition so far.

Chipolopolo Pray for a CHAN Resurrection After Double Defeat



After a second straight baptism of fire at the CHAN tournament this time a 2-1 “laying on of hands” courtesy of Angola Chipolopolo Coach Avram Grant has urged the nation not to lose faith. “Do not rule us out,” he proclaimed, sounding less like a football coach and more like a visiting evangelist at a revival meeting.





The loss leaves Zambia bottom of Group A with zero points, a spot in the table that biblical scholars might liken to “the valley of dry bones.” But Grant insists a resurrection is still possible in the remaining must-win fixtures against Morocco and Kenya, a feat that would require nothing short of the parting of the Red Sea or at least the Angolan defense.





Grant found reasons to be cheerful, noting “significant improvement” from the opening game against the DRC. He praised the squad for creating seven goal-scoring chances against Angola, even if only one found the net. “We multiplied our shots like loaves and fishes,” he said, “though unfortunately, most of them turned into crumbs.”



©️ KUMWESU | August 11, 2025