Kenya’s President William Ruto hands over 4,536 houses in his affordable housing programme in Nairobi

President William Ruto has officially handed over 4,536 housing units in Nairobi under the government’s affordable housing programme

The ceremony, held in Nairobi, marks one of the largest single deliveries of homes under the programmewhich is part of the administration’s broader Big Four Agenda on housing.

President Ruto described the handover as a major milestone, saying the homes will improve quality of life for thousands of families and contribute to broader economic development.

He urged beneficiaries to take pride in their new homes and emphasised the government’s commitment to addressing long-standing challenges in the housing sector.

The affordable housing initiative targets construction of tens of thousands of units across Kenya.

It focuses on urban areas where housing shortages and high rental costs have made decent accommodation out of reach for many workers and young families.

The units handed over in Nairobi were financed through a mix of government support, private partnerships and housing finance mechanisms designed to make payments accessible.

The handover comes amid ongoing national debate about housing policy, urban planning, and the real impact of large-scale development projects on ordinary Kenyans.

Supporters of the programme say it represents a tangible achievement in tackling a chronic housing deficit.

The government says future phases will continue alongside improvements in transportation, utilities and neighbourhood services.