Kevin De Bruyne’s representatives have reportedly held initial talks with Serie A leaders Napoli over a free transfer this summer.

De Bruyne will be a free agent at the end of the season when his Manchester City contract expires.

The 33-year-old revealed last month that Man City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, and CEO, Ferran Soriano, had informed him that his contract would not be renewed.

According to the Times, Napoli have already made contact with De Bruyne’s representatives over a summer move.

Napoli are assured of a place in next season’s Champions League and are closing in on the Serie A title.

Napoli are reportedly hopeful De Bruyne’s friendship with fellow Belgian international Romelu Lukaku could help persuade the midfielder to join the club.

De Bruyne has expressed his desire to continue competing at the top level and will consider what is best for his family.

‘Honestly, I still think I can perform at this level like I’m showing but I understand that clubs have to make decisions,’ De Bruyne said last month.

‘I’m open for anything (next) because I have to look at the whole picture. I’m looking at sporting reasons, family and everything together and what makes the most sense for me and my family.

‘I still feel like I can play at a good level, but after I’ll have to make a decision once I really know a little bit more.’

According to Sky Sports, Aston Villa are one of the Premier League sides to have enquired about a move. He has also been linked with a move to the MLS, with Chicago Fire having the priority option for the star.

De Bruyne has made 36 appearances in all competitions for Man City, scoring six goals and providing eight assists.

During his time at Man City, De Bruyne has won six Premier League titles, the Champions League, and five League Cups.

He could sign off from the club with a third FA Cu,p with Man City facing Crystal Palace in the final on May 17.