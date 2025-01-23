Kevin Hart takes over the reins of his company as CEO

Kevin Hart is now the driving force behind his entertainment company, Hartbeat, taking the reins after two CEOs came and went over the past two years. The company recently laid off nearly 20 employees—around a quarter of its staff—just before Thanksgiving.

The production company has faced significant leadership upheaval, with its CEO, CFO, and chief content officer departing after strategic disagreements, according to Bloomberg.

While the departures were amicable, they reflect the mounting challenges independent production companies face amid shrinking budgets and reduced output, according to the New York Post.

Hart has stepped in as CEO, becoming the company’s third leader in under two years, signaling a sense of instability as Hartbeat adapts to a tough media environment.

Like many others, Hartbeat is bearing the brunt of the impact of Hollywood’s budget cuts, but it remains profitable, setting it apart from many struggling peers.

As a celebrity-owned venture born during the streaming boom, Hartbeat leverages Hart’s star power to maintain a competitive edge and significant valuation despite industry-wide austerity.

In 2022, Hartbeat secured a $100 million investment from Abry Partners, valuing the company at $650 million, following a path similar to Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and LeBron James’ SpringHill.

However, these celebrity-owned ventures face challenges, being too large to rely solely on producer fees yet too small to hold significant ownership of their content—a model that thrived during the streaming boom but now faces headwinds.

The industry downturn has exposed the vulnerabilities of celebrity-owned production companies, including Hart’s Hartbeat.

Despite its profitability, Hartbeat faces pressure to justify its $650 million valuation amid reduced spending and challenging market conditions.

Hart, known for his prolific career as an actor, comedian, and entrepreneur, aims to transform Hartbeat into a diversified media empire beyond film and TV production.

Hart expanded his media empire with ventures like Laugh Out Loud and partnerships with major brands such as Lyft and Procter & Gamble. In 2022, he unified these efforts under the Hartbeat banner, securing funding from Abry Partners and appointing Thai Randolph as CEO.

Under Randolph, the company worked to diversify, but its growth coincided with Hollywood’s economic slowdown. By late 2023, Hart parted ways with Randolph and downsized the advertising division.

In early 2024, former Warner Bros. Executive Jay Levine joined Hartbeat to stabilize the company, focusing on renegotiating deals and improving its financial standing.

Despite these efforts, Levine and other key executives recently announced their departures, leaving Hart at a critical juncture for his production company.

With Hartbeat’s core team largely intact, Hart faces key decisions about the company’s direction. Options include pursuing a merger, downsizing, or exploring new growth opportunities.

Hart and Hartbeat have yet to comment on the situation.