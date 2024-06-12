Kevin Spacey breaks down in tears after admitting to losing his home and money over sexual assault allegations

Actor, Kevin Spacey broke down in tears in a new interview after admitting to “touching someone sexually” despite the individual not wanting him to.

The actor was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017 but was found not guilty in a 2022 New York lawsuit and was acquitted of sexual assault charges in a separate London trial in 2023.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, he spoke at length about the accusations he has faced.

He is due to stand trial in the UK again, likely in early 2025, over a lawsuit by another man claiming Spacey sexually assaulted him. Spacey has denied all allegations.

Kevin, 64, admitted wrongdoing to Piers Morgan and stated that he had acted inappropriately towards people. When asked about his “bad behaviour”, Kevin responded that he had been “Pushing the boundaries”.

He later added: “Being too handsy, touching someone sexually in a way that I didn’t know at the time they didn’t want.”

Piers replied: “Some people would say that is criminal, that if you grope people in a sexual way against their wishes, that that is a crime.”

“I agree that the word ‘grope’ is a very odd word,” Kevin said, adding: “I personally, I have caressed people, I have been gentle with people, that is the way that I am. You’re making a pass at someone, you don’t want to be aggressive. You want to be gentle. You want to see if they’re going to respond positively. I think the word itself is not a word that I associate with my experience.”

Later in the interview, Spacey broke down into tears as he revealed he had been forced to sell his home and was left on the brink of bankruptcy. He revealed that his home in Baltimore is currently being auctioned.

He explained: “Well, it’s funny you asked that question, because this week, where I have been living in Baltimore, is being foreclosed on. My house is being sold at auction. So I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage.” When asked about where he is living, Kevin responded: “So the answer to that question is, I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now, but I have been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards there.”

Disclosing why his home was being foreclosed, he stated he “can’t pay the bills” that he owed, later revealing he had “managed to sort of dodge” bankruptcy due to the rising costs of legal bills.

“None,” he replied when Piers asked how much money he had left in his bank.

“Well I mean, you have some sense of legal bills. I still owe a lot of legal bills that I have not been able to pay,” he stated, adding that he was in a “considerable” amount of debt before confirming the cost was “many millions”.

In 2022, the Oscar-winning actor was sued by a man at the High Court in London who claimed he had been sexually assaulted by Spacey and suffered “psychiatric damage”. The civil claim was paused after Spacey was charged – and later acquitted – in criminal proceedings of a number of sexual offences alleged by four men between 2001 and 2013.

