Kevin Spacey has confirmed that he was once on a plane with Jeffrey Epstein,Bill Clinton, and a group of ‘young girls’

American actor, Kevin Spacey has confirmed that he was once on a plane with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, former US President Bill Clinton , and a group of ‘young girls’.

Spacey disclosed this during his recent interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

According to the actor, he flew to South Africa on Epstein’s Lolita Express in 2002 for an eight-day humanitarian mission aimed at raising awareness for HIV and AIDS.

He told Morgan: ‘It was primarily to raise awareness and prevention for AIDS, and particularly for mothers who had HIV to get the medication they needed to not pass it onto their children, so I said yes, absolutely.’

However, the two-time Oscar winner denied spending any time with Epstein while on the trip, alleging he was primarily working with the ‘Clinton Foundation people’.

The actor said that he has ‘since learned who [Epstein] is’ and that the ‘airplane that we flew on for this humanitarian mission was owned by Jeffrey Epstein’.

But Spacey reaffirmed, ‘I didn’t know him. I have never spent any time with him.’

He said he was working with the Clinton Foundation during the trip, but also alleged that Epstein – whom he claims he did not know – made him feel uneasy.

‘I didn’t want to be around this guy because I felt he put the president at risk on that trip to South Africa, because there were these young girls,’ he recalled. ‘We were like, “Who is this guy?”‘

Morgan, responding to Spacey’s remark, questioned again if they were ‘young girls on those flights?’

‘There were young girls on those flights, yeah,’ the actor replied, without further elaborating.

After the allegations about Epstein’s sex trafficking ring were made public, reports surfaced alleging that Spacey had visited Epstein’s Caribbean island, Little St James.

Spacey, in his interview with Morgan, denied ever travelling to the island and said: ‘There’s a big difference between not remembering that I met some guy and some woman on a humanitarian trip where my focus was entirely on what we were there to do, and not remembering whether I went to somebody’s island.’

He also addressed a controversial photograph in which he and Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell were seen sitting on thrones at Buckingham Palace.

He said the picture was taken after the humanitarian trip, detailing how Clinton had been invited to London by then Prime Minister Tony Blair to speak at a Labour Party conference.

‘We flew then to London, and the president said to me, “Before we leave tomorrow, do you want to come? I am going to go to Buckingham Palace tomorrow to see Prince Andrew, do you want to come?” Spacey recalled, adding: ‘I said, “Sure.”‘

‘This Maxwell woman, she was one of many people to sit down next to me in that throne room,’ he added.

‘I have no relationship with her. I had no relationship with [Epstein]. I mean he’s not my friend. I am not a confidant. I’ve never spent time with him.’

Also in the interview, Spacey offered some insight into how he is living at the moment, including how his home is being sold at auction.

He shared: ‘This week, where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on, my house is being sold at auction.

‘So I have to go back to to Baltimore and put all my things in storage. So the answer to that question is I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now, but I’ve been in Baltimore… since we started shooting House of Cards there… I moved there in 2012.’

When asked why, he replied saying: ‘I can’t pay the bills that I owe.

‘A couple of times when I thought I was going to file (for bankruptcy), but we’ve managed to sort of dodge it, at least as of today.’

Spacey said he owed ‘many millions’ of dollars due to legal bills.

He was sacked from Netflix’s House of Cards when the 2017 allegations emerged during the show’s sixth season, and later edited out of the movie All The Money In The World and replaced by Christopher Plummer, who had to reshoot scenes at the last minute.

Spacey won a US civil lawsuit after being accused of an unwanted sexual advance at a party in 1986, and last year was acquitted at Southwark Crown Court after being accused of sexually assaulting four men in the period between 2001 and 2013.