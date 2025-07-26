Key file mysteriously goes missing in Bushiri extradition case



The high-profile extradition case of Malawian preacher Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has hit another roadblock as key court documents have mysteriously gone missing, delaying proceedings in the Lilongwe High Court.





The couple, wanted in South Africa on charges of fraud, money laundering, and rape, are appealing a lower court’s March 2025 ruling that ordered their extradition under the SADC Protocol.





Bushiri’s legal team, led by Wapona Kita, claims the disappearance of these documents is no mere clerical error but a deliberate attempt to obstruct justice.





“The missing files are critical to the appeal process,” Kita told reporters, suggesting the incident could halt the extradition entirely.





The court has postponed the hearing, to September, pending the recovery or reproduction of the documents.