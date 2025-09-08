Key players are back, now it’s a good competition – Grant



CHIPOLOPOLO coach Avram Grant says the return of his trusted stars has created a selection headache which he is more than happy to deal with ahead of today’s World Cup qualifier against Morocco.





Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Grant told journalists in Ndola yesterday that having several regulars back from injury has intensified the fight for starting places in his team.





“The last qualification we won without the players we consider key players and now they have come back. So it is a good competition of who will play and who will not,” he said.





The former Chelsea boss explained that this kind of depth was vital for Zambia as they face a Moroccan side that has already secured its ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.





He added that Chipolopolo’s target now was to battle for one of the four best second-placed spots in the CAF qualifiers to earn a play-off chance.





Zambia, currently sitting third on six points behind Tanzania on 10 and leaders Morocco on 18, must win all their remaining matches to stand a chance.





The showdown against Morocco kicks off today at 15:00 hours at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.



By George Musonda



Kalemba September 8, 2025