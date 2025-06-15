KEY TAKEAWAY POINTS FROM THE JOINT STATEMENT REGARDING THE REPATRIATION AND FUNERAL OF FORMER ZAMBIAN PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU:
1. Repatriation Date Confirmed:
The late President Edgar Lungu’s remains will be flown back to Zambia from South Africa on June 18, 2025, via a private charter.
2. Joint Agreement Reached:
After weeks of negotiations, the Zambian government and Lungu’s family have agreed on the funeral program and repatriation process.
3. Public Viewing Arranged:
The body will lie in state at the Mulungushi International Conference Center from June 19 to 21 for public viewing between 09:00–16:00 daily.
4. State Funeral to Be Held:
A state funeral will take place on Sunday, June 22, presided over by President Hakainde Hichilema.
5. Legal Tribute and Church Service:
A legal fraternity tribute will be held at the Supreme Court Grounds on June 23, followed by a church service led by Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda.
6. Body to Be Guarded and Accompanied:
The body will return to the family funeral house in Chifwema each evening and be accompanied by a designated family member at all times.
7. National Mourning Extended:
The national mourning period has been officially extended to nine days, from June 15 to June 23, 2025.
8. Family Expresses Gratitude:
The family thanked the Zambian public, former heads of state, clergy, and South African authorities for their support and compassion.
9. Call for Unity:
Both parties emphasized national unity and respect during the mourning period, urging all Zambians to come together in honoring the late president.
(C) UPND Media Team