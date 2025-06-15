KEY TAKEAWAY POINTS FROM THE JOINT STATEMENT REGARDING THE REPATRIATION AND FUNERAL OF FORMER ZAMBIAN PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU:





 Key Takeaway Points



1. Repatriation Date Confirmed:



The late President Edgar Lungu’s remains will be flown back to Zambia from South Africa on June 18, 2025, via a private charter.





2. Joint Agreement Reached:



After weeks of negotiations, the Zambian government and Lungu’s family have agreed on the funeral program and repatriation process.



3. Public Viewing Arranged:



The body will lie in state at the Mulungushi International Conference Center from June 19 to 21 for public viewing between 09:00–16:00 daily.





4. State Funeral to Be Held:



A state funeral will take place on Sunday, June 22, presided over by President Hakainde Hichilema.





5. Legal Tribute and Church Service:



A legal fraternity tribute will be held at the Supreme Court Grounds on June 23, followed by a church service led by Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda.





6. Body to Be Guarded and Accompanied:



The body will return to the family funeral house in Chifwema each evening and be accompanied by a designated family member at all times.





7. National Mourning Extended:



The national mourning period has been officially extended to nine days, from June 15 to June 23, 2025.





8. Family Expresses Gratitude:



The family thanked the Zambian public, former heads of state, clergy, and South African authorities for their support and compassion.





9. Call for Unity:



Both parties emphasized national unity and respect during the mourning period, urging all Zambians to come together in honoring the late president.



(C) UPND Media Team