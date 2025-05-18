KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THE REMARKS MADE BY PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA AND AMBASSADOR CHARITY CHARAMBA DURING ZIMBABWE’S 45TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS IN LUSAKA:





1. Strong Zambia-Zimbabwe Relations



• President Hichilema emphasized the deep-rooted, historic ties between Zambia and Zimbabwe, forged during the liberation struggle.

• He described the bilateral relationship as politically, economically, and culturally strong, underpinned by shared history and solidarity.





2. Regional and Economic Cooperation



• Both nations continue to collaborate on regional integration, peace, and socio-economic development, particularly through SADC and COMESA.

• Zambia is Zimbabwe’s top trading partner under COMESA, with growing trade driven by cross-border commerce and enhanced connectivity, such as direct flights between capitals.





3. Joint Development Initiatives



• President Hichilema highlighted cooperation in energy, agriculture, education, and tourism, which is driving innovation and sustainable development.

• He expressed readiness to deepen these ties through joint infrastructure projects and people-centered policies.





4. Endorsement of Zimbabwe’s Devolution Strategy



• The President praised Zimbabwe’s theme, “A Devolved and Developed Zimbabwe Together,” aligning with Zambia’s own decentralization goals.

• He saw it as a strategic approach to inclusive and community-led development.





5. Recognition of Zambia’s Liberation Support



• Ambassador Charamba paid tribute to Zambia’s support during Zimbabwe’s liberation, calling the country a “true ally in freedom.”

• She reaffirmed the countries’ alliance through joint commissions and security mechanisms.





6. Focus on Devolution and Vision 2030



• The Ambassador emphasized that devolution is a core pillar of Zimbabwe’s development, aiming to achieve upper-middle-income status by 2030.

• Key projects—like food aid in drought-hit areas, road rehabilitation, and airport upgrades—reflect the impact of decentralization.





7. Call to the Diaspora



• Zimbabweans in Zambia, particularly students and professionals, were urged to contribute to national development, especially in investment-heavy sectors like agriculture, tourism, energy, and infrastructure.





8. Future Outlook



• Both leaders reiterated their commitment to a shared vision of prosperity, people-driven progress, and sustained bilateral cooperation.



The event was attended by high-level dignitaries including the Guest of Honour, Honourable Felix C. Mutati, Minister of Technology and Science, who represented Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema. Senior officials from the United Party for National Development (UPND), including Secretary General Batuke Imenda and National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso, also graced the occasion.





These highlights reflect a celebration not just of independence, but of a strategic and enduring partnership between two neighboring nations with a shared past and a collaborative future.



