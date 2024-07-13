Khaby Lame is 2024’s most-followed TikToker

Senegalese-Italian TikToker Khaby Lame is the most followed content creator on the platform in the first half of 2024, according to Forbes Africa. He has over 162 million followers, with influencer Charlie D’Amelio following closely with over 155 followers.

Lame has been the most followed TikToker since 2022 when he passed D’Amelio, who was known for her dancing videos before becoming a fashion and lifestyle influencer. Lame has added about 2 million followers on TikTok since last July, however, American influencer D’Amelio has added about 4.3 million, and that is helping her close the gap, Forbes Africa reported.

The following are the top 5 most followed TikTokers as of June 30:

Khaby Lame: 162,600,000

Charli D’Amelio: ​​155,400,000

MrBeast: 96,900,000

Bella Poarch: 94,200,000

Addison Rae: 88,800,000

Before becoming a content creator, Lame worked as an industrial worker in Chivasso, Northern Italy. However, when COVID-19 struck, he became one of the many people who got laid off worldwide as a result of the impact of the contagion on businesses and the global economy.



While at home during the pandemic lockdown, he took to TikTok and spent several hours posting comedy clips on social media platforms and the clips soon went viral. His most-watched video came to have over 158 million views. The clip mocks a fellow TikToker who cut himself free from a car door shearing through his T-shirt. Lame makes the same video but instead of reaching for scissors to cut himself free, he simply opens the door to free himself and shrugs.



His rise on the social media platform has been entirely organic and his videos lack a professional touch compared to other famous TikTok stars, some of whom have been approached by Hollywood. His content turns to mock or debunks overproduced content across multiple social media platforms.



By the end of 2022, Lame emerged as the most-followed person on TikTok with over 160 million followers, propelling him to stardom as one of the most influential black people in the world.



Lame, who now has a social media following of over 250 million, amassed $16.5 million in earnings in 2022, Face2Face Africa reported in 2023, making him one of the highest-paid content creators in the world. At the time, his earnings put him in 11th position on Forbes’ roster of the world’s leading creators.



A chunk of his income comes from multiple endorsement deals with some of the world’s most renowned brands. Prior to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, he was named as a World Cup ambassador for the largest financial institution in Africa and the Middle East, Qatar National Bank (QNB).



Also, he was signed by Binance, the world’s largest platform for buying and selling cryptocurrencies, as a brand ambassador to use his signature style to tackle some of the misperceptions around Web3 and also partner on exclusive NFT collections with Binance.



In addition, he has partnerships deals with soccer club PSG and fashion house Hugo Boss. Lame will star in campaigns surrounding Hugo Boss’ re-brand, and will also co-design a capsule collection with the fashion label as part of a multi-year pact, Peopleofcolourintech reported in February 2022.



Last month, media company Group Black and American multinational consumer goods corporation Procter & Gamble (P&G) collaborated with Lame for a series, “Khaby Is Coming To America“.