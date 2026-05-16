Khamenei adviser warns UAE, Kuwait over hosting US bases

Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, warned Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates that Tehran’s restraint toward them would not last indefinitely, accusing them of placing their territory at the disposal of Iran’s enemies.

“Iran looked at them for years as friends and brothers, but they pre-sold their independence and even placed their land and homes at the disposal of the enemies of Palestine and Iran,” Mokhber said.

He said the Islamic Republic’s response to what he called “CENTCOM’s rented strongholds” during the recent war was not full-scale.

“But this restraint is certainly not permanent,” he added.

Iran has repeatedly argued that its strikes in regional countries during the conflict targeted only US- and Israel-linked sites and infrastructure, not the countries themselves.

Tehran has used that distinction to say it remains open to relations with neighbors even as it warns them against allowing their territory to be used in operations against Iran.