‘KICKS AND SLAPS GAME’ GOES WRONG, MANSA BOY AGED 12 DIES

A 12-year-old boy identified as Francis Ngosa of Katanga Village in Mansa District of Zambia’s Luapula Province, has died after he was allegedly beaten by three friends while playing a game known as kicks and slaps.

Provincial Police Commanding Officer Fwambo Siame says according to the aunt of the deceased, Mary Kabaso, Farancis was sent to fetch water around 16:00 hours on Thursday 18th May, 2023 but only returned home around 20:00 hours while failing to walk upright.

Mr. Siame adds that the concerned aunt inquired the boy why he was failing to walk and why he took long for a chore that was normally brief, the boy narrated that he was playing kicks and slaps with three of his friends who allegedly beat him.

The commanding officer further says later the same night the victim’s condition deteriorated and his family opted to rush him to Luamfumu Clinic where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Preliminary findings on the body indicate that the deceased was bleeding from the mouth.

The three juveniles aged 13, 15 and 16 have since been arrested and charged with murder and are expected to appear in court soon.

This is contained in a statement made available to Diamond Media in Mansa District.

Diamond TV