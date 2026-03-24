Breaking News : Kim Jong Un Declares Nuclear Arsenal ‘Irreversible’, Rejects Any Disarmament Deal





North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reaffirmed that his country will continue strengthening its nuclear weapons program, declaring that its nuclear status is now “irreversible” and not open to negotiation under any circumstances.





Speaking at a session of North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly, Kim made it clear that Pyongyang will not consider abandoning its nuclear arsenal in exchange for economic benefits or security guarantees. He emphasized that nuclear weapons remain the ultimate safeguard for the country’s sovereignty and regime survival.





Kim’s remarks underline a hardened strategic posture, signaling that North Korea sees no viable scenario in which it would trade away its nuclear deterrent. The statement reflects a broader doctrine in Pyongyang that views nuclear capability as essential in an increasingly unstable global security environment.





While recent global conflicts, including rising tensions involving the United States and its allies, are widely seen by analysts as reinforcing North Korea’s position, Kim’s speech itself focused on long-term national defense policy rather than referencing any single conflict directly.





This declaration effectively shuts the door on future denuclearization negotiations in the near term and is expected to heighten concerns in Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo over regional stability and nuclear proliferation risks.



Source: Reuters, Associated Press