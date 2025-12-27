KIM JONG UN JUST LAID OUT NORTH KOREA’S NEXT 5 YEARS: MORE MISSILES, A NUCLEAR SUB, AND HIS DAUGHTER BY HIS SIDE





Kim visited major munitions factories and made it clear where his priorities are:





“The country’s missile and shell production sector is of paramount importance in bolstering war deterrent.”



He ratified documents for modernizing North Korea’s weapons industry ahead of a key party congress in early 2026 that will set the country’s development plan for the next five years.





This comes days after Kim was photographed overseeing construction of an 8,700-ton nuclear-powered submarine alongside his daughter, widely believed to be his chosen heir.



They also watched the test-firing of long-range surface-to-air missiles.





The timing is notable.



South Korea and the U.S. just agreed to pursue a “separate agreement” for Seoul to build nuclear submarines.



Both sides said they’re exploring ways to restart talks with Pyongyang in early 2026.





Kim’s response: more weapons, more missiles, and grooming the next generation of leadership.



He’s not waiting for diplomacy. He’s building.



Source: Reuters, KCNA