



Netanyahu Highlights Israel’s Regional Power, Security Threats, and Expanded Abraham Accords Vision





In recent remarks, Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel has “emerged as the most powerful country in the Middle East,” while emphasizing continued security concerns, particularly regarding Iran and the risk of nuclear weapons development. He recalled historical conflicts and framed Israel’s survival as the result of military resilience and strategic strength. Netanyahu also referenced his meeting with Donald Trump, reiterating Trump’s stance that Iran must not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.





The Israeli leader pointed to expanded regional cooperation, citing progress under the Abraham Accords, and suggested the possibility of further diplomatic expansion with additional Arab nations. He also highlighted growth in economic and technological collaboration in sectors such as energy, artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies, framing them as key pillars of Israel’s strategic strength





Netanyahu concluded by stressing that national survival and regional stability, in his view, depend not only on diplomacy but also on deterrence and military capability when necessary.





Full Statement:



Emerged, Israel has emerged as the most powerful country in the Middle East. And then I go and meet Donald Trump, and the first thing he says, we cannot let Iran have nuclear weapons.

I’m not gonna let it happen. We started out, we were 600,000 people on the beach here, and we were attacked by seven Arab armies, and we survived by the skin of our teeth. Iran was surrounded us with a noose of death of simultaneous invasions. Iran would have atomic weapons to destroy us.

We smashed the terror axis. It’s not finished, but it’s clear that Israel has emerged as the most powerful country in the Middle East. I think we already achieved great things. The degree of economic cooperation on energy, on AI, on quantum, that’s how we’re so strong. I mean, we’re a tiny country, right? But gigantic talent.

Along with President Trump, we made the Abraham Accords peace with four Arab countries. I now see the possibility of the expansion of those agreements. Freedom is precious. Survival is precious. It’s not guaranteed by hope alone. Understood. It is guaranteed by the force of will, and if necessary, the force of arms.