Ukraine Launches Largest Drone Assault on Moscow in Over a Year



Ukraine launched one of its biggest long-range drone operations of the war overnight, sending more than 500 drones deep into Russia, including over 120 aimed directly at Moscow and surrounding regions.





Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses intercepted and destroyed all 556 drones involved in the assault.





Key Targets and Damage:



• Near the Moscow oil refinery, falling drone debris reportedly sparked a small fire, though Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said refinery operations were not disrupted.



• At Sheremetyevo International Airport, drone fragments reportedly landed near runway areas, raising major security concerns at Russia’s busiest airport.



• Residential homes in the village of Subotino were also damaged by falling debris and fires.





The massive Ukrainian strike is widely viewed as retaliation after Russia recently launched huge waves of drone attacks against Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities following the collapse of a temporary three-day ceasefire initiative reportedly pushed by Donald Trump.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously vowed to intensify strikes against Russian military and energy infrastructure in response to continued attacks on Ukrainian territory.