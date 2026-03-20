Kim Jong Un Parades Heir? Daughter Rides Tank Amid Live-Fire Drill Show of Force





North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared atop a battle tank while his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, was seen inside, as both observed a large-scale military exercise featuring drone strike simulations signaling a calculated display of power and succession.





State media revealed that Kim personally oversaw tactical drills involving next-generation tanks at a training ground in Pyongyang on March 19.

The exercise showcased enhanced capabilities in countering drones and anti-tank missiles, alongside efforts to modernize the country’s armored warfare industry.





Kim Ju Ae’s growing presence in high-profile military events is drawing increased scrutiny. Analysts in South Korea believe her repeated appearances may indicate early grooming as a potential successor an unprecedented move in North Korea’s dynastic power structure.





Her latest appearance follows earlier footage of her participating in live-fire training, including sniper rifle and handgun exercises alongside senior military officials further intensifying speculation over a controlled transition of power.