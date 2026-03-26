Kim Jong Un says Iran conflict proves nuclear weapons are “essential for survival”



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has condemned the ongoing Middle East conflict as “state-backed aggression,” arguing that recent strikes on Iran validate Pyongyang’s long-standing decision to retain its nuclear arsenal.





According to state media, Kim warned that past U.S. efforts pushing denuclearization were “deceptive tactics,” stressing that nuclear capability is the only effective deterrent against external threats and cannot be reversed.





While maintaining a firm stance, he signaled openness to future negotiations with the United States—on the condition that Washington recognizes North Korea as a nuclear state and abandons hostile policies.