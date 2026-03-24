Kim Jong Un slams US as “terrorist state” while North Korea removes “Socialist” from its Constitution





During a high-stakes session of the Supreme People’s Assembly, Kim Jong Un issued a blistering denunciation of Washington, appearing to target the ongoing U.S. conflict with Iran while simultaneously signaling a massive structural change at home.





Here is the breakdown of the “new national prestige” strategy revealed by North Korea today.



The “State Terrorism” Accusation



In a lengthy speech, Kim Jong Un didn’t hold back on his view of current global events:





• The Iran Reference: Kim labeled the U.S. a “dominationist” country currently carrying out “state terrorism,” an apparent nod to the U.S. military campaign against Iran.





• Nuclear Vow: He congratulated himself for recognizing Washington’s “unchangeable nature” and vowed that North Korea will “permanently and irreversibly” maintain its nuclear arsenal.



• Open to Talks? Despite the rhetoric, Kim noted he is “prepared to respond” if enemies choose “peaceful coexistence,” even as reports surface that President Trump has expressed interest in a new meeting.





The “Socialist” Scrub & Constitutional Revisions



Pyongyang surprised observers with a significant edit to its founding documents:



• The Name Change: The “Socialist Constitution” has been officially renamed, with the word “socialist” removed from the title.





• Hostile Neighbors: Kim reiterated that South Korea is the “most hostile state,” warning that any provocation will result in the South paying a “merciless” price.



• The New Police Force: In a move to “specialize” legal control, Kim ordered the transformation of the Ministry of Social Security into the country’s first formal “police” force.





Domestic Pivot: New Homes and Birth Rates



With his nuclear shield “consolidated,” Kim is pitching a focus on quality of life to his people:



• Massive Construction: A plan to build 370,000 new homes across the country, including 80,000 specifically for mining towns.





• The “Birth Rate” Problem: New policies on childcare and healthcare are being fast-tracked to encourage population growth, addressing what Kim previously called a “growing” problem.



• The Economy: While actual spending numbers remain a secret, Kim claimed the state is now directing more resources toward public welfare than ever before.