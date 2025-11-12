Kim Kardashian delete photos with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been removed from Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s social media posts celebrating Jenner’s 70th birthday bash.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among the star-studded guests attending the James Bond-themed party at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Beverly Hills mansion on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Both Jenner and Kardashian, 45, shared photos from the evening with the couple on Instagram.

Jenner had initially posted a carousel of pictures from the event, one of which showed her posing with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That photo, however, has since been removed. Kardashian, too, deleted an image in which she was seen smiling with Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s attendance at the event comes after Meghan connected with the Kardashian-Jenners over the years, including sending them products from her lifestyle brand. As ever.

The guest list for Jenner’s bash included her five daughters as well as Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry, Vin Diesel, Mark Zuckerberg, Adele, and more.