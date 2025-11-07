Kim Kardashian failed her law exam… she was using ChatGPT and ended up writing the wrong answers.





She revealed that she uses ChatGPT for legal advice on her law exam questions during her Vanity Fair Lie Detector interview:





“I use it for legal advice. So when I need to know the answer to a question, I’ll take a picture and snap it in there. They’re always wrong. It’s made me fail tests. And then I’ll get ma:d and yell at it like, ‘You made me fail! Why did you do this?’”





Imagine relying on ChatGPT to pass an exam—it’s like when a student copies everything their classmates write without even knowing whether it’s right or wrong



What did Kim expect❓