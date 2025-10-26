Kim Kardashian has revealed that she is set to become a qualified attorney in 2 weeks.

During an appearance on BBC’s The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Oct. 24, the reality TV star, 45, revealed that in addition to the multiple entertainment and fashion projects that she’s currently working on, she hasn’t slowed down on her 10-year plan to become a trial lawyer.

She appeared on the chat show hosted by Graham Norton, alongside her All’s Fair costar Sarah Paulson.

“I have a few projects coming up — I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season 2 of All’s Fair,” Kardashian said. “I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me.”

Revealing that the results of her bar exams are due soon, she continued, “I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want.”

The law career update came after The Kardashians star graduated from a Law Office Study Program on May 21.