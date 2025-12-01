Kim Kardashian reacts in shock after brain scan shows “low activity” and longtime aneurysm

Kim Kardashian has revealed the unexpected results of a recent brain scan — including “low brain activity” and an aneurysm she says has been in her brain “for years.”

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old reality star met again with celebrity doctor Dr. Daniel Amen, who told her that her brain imaging showed unusually low frontal lobe activity.

Kim immediately rejected the findings, saying, “That just can’t be. It just can’t. I’m not accepting.”

According to Dr. Amen, the low activity was linked to chronic stress — a diagnosis Kim agreed made sense, considering she has been juggling her bar exam studies and years of emotional fallout from her divorce from Kanye West.

Kim tried to keep things light during the appointment, joking, “I have a beautiful brain. I’ve heard that before,” referencing earlier scans Dr. Amen conducted on Khloé and Kendall in 2022.

The doctor reassured her that she did not appear to be at high risk of Alzheimer’s and was actually “extraordinary” in her positivity. But he noted the presence of “holes” in the scan — markers of low activity — and warned that her frontal lobes were not functioning at the level needed to manage intense stress.

Kim, who was preparing for the California Bar Exam at the time, insisted the findings didn’t align with how hard she was working. Just two weeks ago, she publicly revealed that she failed the July 2025 bar sitting.

“I got to get on a plan to really figure this out because I have some s*** to do this summer,” she said, determined to continue her legal journey.

In a previous episode, Kim also told Kourtney that a Prenuvo full-body scan revealed an aneurysm in her brain — one that doctors said had been present for years. She contacted renowned brain surgeon Dr. Keith Black, who warned that intense stress could increase the risk of complications.

Kim blamed the pressure of studying, co-parenting, and the emotional strain from her 2022 divorce for the heightened stress levels.