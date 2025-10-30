Kim Kardashian says moon landing never happened

Reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian has found herself in the middle of a wild debate after saying she doesn’t believe the 1969 moon landing was real.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old tried to convince actress Sarah Paulson that the historic Apollo 11 mission was staged — and she came prepared with “evidence.”

“I’m sending you so far a million interviews with both Buzz Aldrin and… the other one,” Kim said, referring to Neil Armstrong.

“This girl asks, ‘What was the scariest moment?’ and [Aldrin] goes, ‘There was no scary moment, cause it didn’t happen.’”

Paulson, amused but curious, encouraged her to “do it,” while Kim doubled down, claiming the astronaut had “gotten old” and started to “slip up.”

“So I think it didn’t happen,” Kim boldly declared.

In her confessional, she went even further:

“I don’t think we did. I think it was fake. I’ve seen a few videos of Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen. He says it all the time now.”

The SKIMS founder then began scrolling through her phone, asking all the “TikTok scientist” questions —

“Why is the flag blowing when there’s no gravity? Why are the moon shoes in the museum different from the photos? Why are there no stars?”

When a producer asked what she’d say to people calling her crazy, Kim replied,

“They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what. But like… go to TikTok. See for yourself.”

Meanwhile, Buzz Aldrin, now 95, has never said the moon landing was fake. His so-called “slip-ups” were old interview clips taken out of context — one from 2015, where he simply said a “scary moment didn’t happen.”

For the record, Aldrin and Neil Armstrong were the first two people to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969 — a day Aldrin himself still commemorates every year as “an achievement born of teamwork and effort.”