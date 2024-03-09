Kindly ask Hichilema to disclose how much he paid me for speaking for him when he was arrested for treason- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

I WAS YOUR HERO, WHEN I SPOKE FOR YOU, TODAY, I SPEAK AGAINST YOUR BAD GOVERNANCE, YOU GIVE ME MAXIMUM CHARGES

====================

Kindly ask President Hichilema, or his agents, to disclose how much he paid me for speaking for him when he was arrested for treason.

You can also ask all those that I spoke for how much they gave me. I can mention many, but they know themselves. The point is that I speak out when something is wrong.

I spoke out when things were wrong during BaLungu and they arrested me, but I am sure they now appreciate what I was talking about because they are out of power.

It won’t be long before President Hichilema is out of power and he will appreciate me, for what I am talking about now.

It won’t be long that many of those guys in State House, including Gilbert Phiri, the DPP will yearn for my voice like water in the desert. And I promise you, I will defend you unless you have committed a crime.

I have not committed a crime, I am just telling you the truth and you know it.

Some people accuse me, of speaking for money, but I only wish they would know how I suffer for being the voice of reason, justice and fairness for all.

How I wish that many of you would look at me as a person sacrificing everything, my family and my entire life for the good of the Country. But it’s fine, that’s why it is called #sacrifice.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!